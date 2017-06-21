Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Department of Finance seeks input on licensing (access required)

Department of Finance seeks input on licensing (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith June 21, 2017 0

The Idaho Department of Finance is seeking comment from everyone who provides financial services as part of its review of its licensing requirements. The Department of Finance regulates individual mortgage loan originators, security sales agents, and investment advisers. These professionals must meet federal requirements. State regulators are evaluating their policies to ensure the state isn't creating unnecessary ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

