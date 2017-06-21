Gina Bessire joins Zions Bank Business Resource Center

Gina Bessire has joined the Zions Bank Business Resource Center as business resource counselor. She will join Karen Appelgren, director of the BRC, in providing workshops and complimentary one-on-one business consulting appointments to aspiring, new or established small business owners.

Bessire was most recently a business trainer, coach and counselor with the economic development initiative of Jannus Inc., a nonprofit health and human services organization in Boise. She earlier owned a floral design business.