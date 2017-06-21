Quantcast
Gina Bessire joins Zions Bank Business Resource Center

By: IBR Staff June 21, 2017 1 Comment

gina-bessireGina Bessire has joined the Zions Bank Business Resource Center as business resource counselor. She will join Karen Appelgren, director of the BRC, in providing workshops and complimentary one-on-one business consulting appointments to aspiring, new or established small business owners.

Bessire was most recently a business trainer, coach and counselor with the economic development initiative of Jannus Inc., a nonprofit health and human services organization in Boise. She earlier owned a floral design business.

One comment

  1. Kristine Asin Hamasaki
    June 21, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Congratulations Gina, you are in great company!
    Kristine

