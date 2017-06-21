Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho to fall further behind its neighbors on minimum wage (access required)

Idaho to fall further behind its neighbors on minimum wage (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith June 21, 2017 1 Comment

Businesses in Lewiston, Moscow, Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene have felt pressure from the neighboring state of Washington since it passed a law to incrementally increase its minimum wage to $13.50 by 2020. Soon Idaho businesses will feel similar pressure from other directions, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Four of Idaho's six neighboring states will raise ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo