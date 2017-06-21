Kari Overall elected president of the Idaho Education Association

Kari Overall has been elected president of the Idaho Education Association in a statewide vote of association members. Her three-year term begins August 1.

Overall teaches U.S. history at South Junior High School in Boise, and has a substantial track record of leadership in the IEA. She succeeds Penni Cyr, who is retiring after six years as IEA president.

Overall has served on the IEA board for 11 years, including the first seven years as a region representative. For the last five years, she has served as a board member for the National Education Association. She has also been an active member of the Boise Education Association, serving as a building representative for 12 years and as a member of the BEA Executive Board for eight years.

Overall has an associate’s degree from Ricks College, a BA in history from the University of Idaho, and an MA in education from Lesley University in Massachusetts.