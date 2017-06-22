Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An unnamed bidder placed a winning bid of $1,893,750 June 21 on 7.93 acres of undeveloped land on Federal Way in front of the Overland Post Office. The winning bidder outlasted CBH Homes President and owner Corey Barton, who threw in the towel at $1.85 million. Barton and the winning bidder dueled one-to-one after a third ...