Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Federal Way land is auctioned for nearly $1.9 million (access required)

Federal Way land is auctioned for nearly $1.9 million (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 22, 2017 0

An unnamed bidder placed a winning bid of $1,893,750 June 21 on 7.93 acres of undeveloped land on Federal Way in front of the Overland Post Office. The winning bidder outlasted CBH Homes President and owner Corey Barton, who threw in the towel at $1.85 million. Barton and the winning bidder dueled one-to-one after a third ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo