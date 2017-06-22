Quantcast
Long-awaited 5th and Idaho Apartments start construction

By: Teya Vitu June 22, 2017 0

Construction will start June 26 on the long anticipated 81-unit 5th and Idaho Apartments in Old Boise. The project has secured a $14 million construction loan from CBRE Capital Markets, the Seattle office of the real estate finance firm announced. Project developers Clay Carley, Dean Papé and Peter Oliver walked the project through the city resign review ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

