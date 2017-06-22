Plexus Worldwide will help pay for new kitchen at Boise Rescue Mission

Plexus Worldwide presented the Boise Rescue Mission with a $5,000 check on June 21.

The donation was part of a Mother’s Day contest organized by Plexus, a direct-selling company based in Scottsdale, Ariz. Plexus encouraged its home-based sellers to share a photo of themselves with their mother on social media using the hashtag #PlexusLovesMoms and to hashtag their city as part of the social media contest. The winning three cities with the highest level of participation in the campaign were Boise, Waianae, Hawaii; and Spartanburg, S.C.

Plexus then chose the Ambassador in each winning location that was most active in sharing photos and promoting the campaign via social media, leading to why Stern was invited to represent the company during the donation.

Plexus chose to donate to the Boise Rescue Mission, which serves between 75 and 150 homeless women and children every day. The donation will help the organization build a new kitchen.