Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Two young educators team up to build a new charter school in Garden City (access required)

Two young educators team up to build a new charter school in Garden City (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 22, 2017 0

Two educators thought they would each build their own charter school in Boise, anchored with their $120,000 Idaho New School Fellowships from Bluum, a Boise-based new school incubator network. After Brad Petersen and Amanda Cox spent time together in the Knowledge is Power Program (KIPP) training for charter school principals, they decided it made sense to ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo