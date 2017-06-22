Whitetail Club opens clubhouse in McCall

A 17,000-square-foot rock-wood-and-window home in McCall has been converted into a long-sought clubhouse for the Whitetail Club private community adjoining Shore Lodge.

The lakeside clubhouse offers a restaurant with outdoor patio, an indoor/outdoor bar, a lounge and library, a business center as well as a kids room and teen center. Master suites were converted into private dining and meeting rooms, said Jocelyn Kidd, the club director.

“The amenity that has eluded us is a lakefront offering,” Kidd said about the clubhouse, which has a 300-foot shoreline on Payette Lake. “We’ve been trying to achieve this amenity since 2008.”

Boise resident Joe Scott acquired Whitetail Club, Shore Lodge and The Cove in 2008, and a clubhouse has been in mind ever since. Whitetail does have a Fish and Swim Club but it is more a launching pad for outdoor activities, and its Golf Shop and Grill is only open seasonally.

Whitetail Club has 250 lots platted with 90 lots sold and 55 homes built since 2004 with six homes currently in design review, Kidd said.

The clubhouse is private and available to 151 members and their visiting family and friends. Kidd estimates about 300-400 people would have access.

Scott and club management had considered building a clubhouse in downtown McCall, and even buying an island in Payette Lake for a clubhouse. Then, two years ago, the owners of the 17,000-square-foot home next to Shore Lodge informed Whitetail management they were planning on selling.

“It became clear pretty quick this would be a great opportunity,” Kidd said.

Marsh & Associates Inc. of San Antonio, Texas, was the architect. McAlvain Construction of Boise was the general contractor. Acquisition and construction costs were not disclosed.

Inside the Shore Lodge, a new Cutwater Restaurant opened June 16 downstairs in what was a “cavernous misuse of ballroom space,” Kidd said.