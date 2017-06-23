Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Mistakes in non-competition and non-solicitation agreements (access required)

Mistakes in non-competition and non-solicitation agreements (access required)

By: Damien Munsinger June 23, 2017 0

Non-competition and non-solicitation agreements can be important tools for companies looking to protect their customers – and their workforce – in the event of a key employee’s departure. However, unless they are crafted carefully and in compliance with strict statutory requirements, their protections can disappear just when a company needs them most. Below are the ...

About Damien Munsinger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo