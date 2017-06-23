Tammie Newman returns to McAlvain as director of preconstruction

Tammie Newman has returned to McAlvain Companies, Inc. after working in Texas for the past two and a half years. She is rejoining the company as director of preconstruction services.

Newman originally joined McAlvain in 1997 as a project manager and was promoted to project director in 2006. She has extensive experience providing preconstruction services with McAlvain on high-profile design/build, CM/GC and CM projects including the Royal Plaza, Stein Distributing, Civic Plaza PA2/PA3, LCSC Nursing/Health Sciences Building, and Boise State University’s Dona Larsen Park.