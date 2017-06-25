Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / New parking garage is in the works for downtown Boise

New parking garage is in the works for downtown Boise

By: The Associated Press June 25, 2017 2 Comments

Traffic in downtown Boise. File photo.

Traffic in downtown Boise. Developer Clay Carley told Boise State Public Radio that he plans to build a parking garage with 700 spaces for cars. File photo.

A new parking garage is in the works for downtown Boise.

Clay Carley

Clay Carley

Boise State Public Radio reported June 23 that Old Boise LLC developer Clay Carley said the garage will have 700 spaces for cars and 50 spots for bike parking.

Carley said the development is still in the planning phase and there is no concrete date as to when the project will be finalized or when the garage will break ground.

The site for the project is undergoing an environmental inspection to make sure the soil conditions will be fit for the foundation.

Carley says he hopes to submit final plans for the parking garage to the city by the end of the summer.

About The Associated Press

2 comments

  1. Kathryn C Elzinga
    June 25, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    no comment

  2. BoiseGal
    June 25, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    First saw this on the BoiseDev site last week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo