New parking garage is in the works for downtown Boise

A new parking garage is in the works for downtown Boise.

Boise State Public Radio reported June 23 that Old Boise LLC developer Clay Carley said the garage will have 700 spaces for cars and 50 spots for bike parking.

Carley said the development is still in the planning phase and there is no concrete date as to when the project will be finalized or when the garage will break ground.

The site for the project is undergoing an environmental inspection to make sure the soil conditions will be fit for the foundation.

Carley says he hopes to submit final plans for the parking garage to the city by the end of the summer.