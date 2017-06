Brandon Wright and Pete Nichols talked about some of their experiences in business succession June 22 at a business transition forum hosted by Nichols Accounting, AGP Wealth Advisors, Thornton Byron LLP, and Transition 360 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Meridian. Wright sold his business, Ultraclean, after 18 years, and Nichols recently retired from Nichols Accounting, a company he started in 1974.

