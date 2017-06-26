Quantcast
Laura Lantz named as executive director of Idaho Society of CPAs

June 26, 2017

lauralantzLaura Lantz has been named executive director of the Idaho Society of Certified Public Accountants.  Lantz joins ISCPA after eight years with the Idaho Association of Highway Districts, the past four years serving as associate director.

In her previous role, Lantz was a legislative advocate for local highway and transportation issues. She was the liaison for 61 districts, advising members on budgets, management and policy. Her other responsibilities included member engagement and training.

Lantz holds a BA in journalism and a minor in marketing from the University of Montana and is on the board of Idaho Society of Association Executives.

