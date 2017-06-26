Sloane Bellante is director of sales at Tribute Media

Sloane Bellante has joined Meridian-based web marketing agency, Tribute Media, as director of sales.

Bellante has more than 15 years of sales and management experience including positions in the medical device industry. In October 2006, Bellante co-founded the Connecticut-based business Sleep Solutions, a company offering treatment and medical supplies to people suffering from sleep-related breathing disorders.

Bellante also served as Sleep Solutions’ president of business development. In that role, she created and implemented a sales plan in 2007 that resulted in revenue growth of 1043 percent. She also negotiated and executed contracts with Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross and many regional payers.

After selling Sleep Solutions in 2015, Bellante moved to Boise with her family.