Turning a dream into a way of life

The Idaho Songwriter’s Association has grown from a handful of participants when it started in 2010 to 6,000 now, and it arranges about 175 performances a year. It owes this growth to four people who joined forces as strangers to contribute their very different skills.

Richard O’Hara had retired from a career at U.S. Ecology and was helping his son, a guitarist, promote his work in Boise. Melissa Brodt was a marketing impresario in Eagle running a design studio and art gallery. And Steve Eaton was a nationally known Idaho songwriter, the rare musician who has made a living at his craft. He had founded the Idaho Songwriters’ Association in 2010 with fellow musician Terry Miller as a way for songwriters to gather and share their craft.

Around a decade ago, O’Hara and Eaton met up for the first time after O’Hara saw Eaton play at Chandler’s.

While Eaton and Miller had a passion for music, they didn’t have much experience in creating a nonprofit organization, keeping the books, or promoting their work. That’s where O’Hara, who has a master’s in urban and regional planning and a 30-year corporate career, came in. While O’Hara’s educational and work background didn’t have anything to do with music, he did have a strong background in administration.

Brodt, whom the three met through the Arts West school in Eagle, provided the marketing expertise that was a catalyst for the group’s success. Brodt was helping to market a jazz club at Arts West, the now defunct Blue Door Cafe. And while the four didn’t have much in common professionally, they did share this quality: They were dreamers willing to do whatever it took to improve the world for songwriters, starting in Boise.

Eaton and Miller started the songwriters’ association as a way to bring back what they saw as a lost art. Just a few decades ago, Eaton said, there were audiences who looked for new songwriters and who sought original music as the primary draw of the gathering, not as the background entertainment. Bringing songwriters together, Eaton said, would provide the appreciative audience that songwriters need, and would also serve as a way to help like-minded musicians collaborate.

Also, “we just wanted to have a good time,” he said. The group started out in 2010 with about 60 musicians who would get together at the Owyhee Hotel’s Gamekeeper Lounge.

As a musician who got his start in the ‘60’s and has never sought expertise in running a business, Eaton didn’t know how to go about getting songwriters more recognition and credit for their work.

“We needed to educate people about the listening room experience, and we needed to educate songwriters that we could create a world, a culture where they could come on stage and actually be listened to,” said Eaton.

O’Hara helped with the administrative structure, and Brodt helped promote the group by applying her professional marketing skills. She helped the others create a logo and a mission statement, and used the contacts she’d gathered through her own business to market the Songwriters’ Association on Facebook.

Soon, shows were starting to sell out.

“This made me realize our community was hungry for this experience,” said Brodt. Thanks to O’Hara, the group is now an official nonprofit with an annual budget of about $60,000. It compensates songwriters for their performances, and pays its sound engineers, musicians and marketing contractors. Most of the money goes to musicians for performing, O’Hara said.

Brodt said the result is a listening culture in Boise that is stronger than ever before.

“Even Dan Costello will say it changed his life,” Eaton said. Costello is another venerable Idaho songwriter. “He was used to playing in the background of whatever place in Boise, and we elevated Dan’s craft. We have created a very strong following of people who appreciate our concerts for the format they present.”

Audience development is a continuing focus for the group, said O’Hara. Another focus is helping songwriters earn a viable reward for their art.

“Thirty years ago, musicians were being paid what they are paid now – or they were being paid better,” O’Hara said. “It was a much better economy for musicians.”

The group promotes culture, but in some ways it functions as a business. If a venue calls and says it needs a musician to perform in an hour, the songwriters association can make it happen.

“We can make a show like that with two emails and three phone calls,” O’Hara said.

For Brodt, the experience has been a valuable learning experience. One of her more successful innovations was talking to the managers at the Courtyard Marriott in Meridian about booking music for the hotel lobby. Now, the hotel is involved in the group’s marketing, and the songwriters provide 100 performances there a year, with music every Tuesday and every Friday. The group also organizes performances at the Avimor housing development, Snake River Stampede, the Village at Meridian, and other sites.

“Everybody wins,” Brodt said of the Marriott arrangement. “It has helped their businesses, it has brought culture to Meridian, and it has employed our songwriters.”

It has also helped bring exposure to singer-songwriters and to raise awareness of the association. Most of the group’s shows are free, and the association subsists on grant funding, ticket sales, collaborations with venues, and sponsorships.

In the future, the songwriters would like to have a venue where they can combine education, technical assistance to songwriters, and performances, said Brodt.

For Eaton, the goal is to make it a little easier to be a songwriter in a world where there is so much competition for audiences’ money and time. Life has never been easy for musicians, even before YouTube, video games, and other distractions popped up. Like Brodt, Eaton advised his musician son to make sure he has a backup profession that will provide an income.

But as a dreamer, he believes that someday Boise will be a place where more musicians can have a successful career. That viability would require recording companies, publishing, all the apparatus of the music industry that you find in bigger cities like Nashville or Austin. But why not? Boise is growing fast, and nobody can say when or how the momentum will stop.

“This would be a great place to do it, and it has to get started somehow,” said O’Hara. “You would not believe the quality of the songs being written in this town.”

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.