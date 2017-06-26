Wade Griffith joins Idaho Independent Bank

Wade Griffith has joined Idaho Independent Bank as senior vice president of operations.

Griffith has nearly 39 years of bank operations, technology, and risk management experience with banks ranging from $20 million to $5 billion in assets. In his new role, Griffith will lead IIB’s operations, project, and applications management. In addition, he will serve as chief information security officer.

Griffith graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the College of Idaho and is a graduate of the Northwest Intermediate Banking School and School of Bank Marketing.