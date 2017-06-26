Quantcast
Wade Griffith joins Idaho Independent Bank

By: Erika Sather-Smith June 26, 2017 0

wade-griffithWade Griffith has joined Idaho Independent Bank as senior vice president of operations.

Griffith has nearly 39 years of bank operations, technology, and risk management experience with banks ranging from $20 million to $5 billion in assets.  In his new role, Griffith will lead IIB’s operations, project, and applications management.  In addition, he will serve as chief information security officer.

Griffith graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the College of Idaho and is a graduate of the Northwest Intermediate Banking School and School of Bank Marketing.

