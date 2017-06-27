Quantcast
Construction job growth in Idaho has leveled off (access required)

Construction job growth in Idaho has leveled off (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 27, 2017 0

The heady days of 2015 and 2016, where Idaho frequently led the nation with double-digit growth in construction jobs, seems to have tempered in 2017. The number of construction jobs in Idaho did reach a nine-year high at 44,500 in February, but the sector has been shedding jobs each month since then and hit 42,900 in ...

