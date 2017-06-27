Quantcast
Fiction Vortex, Inc. leased 766 square feet at 1st Street Marketplace, 1214-1224 First St. S., in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood, and Mike Peña of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole leased 2,392 square feet at Airport Center, 3056-3264 W. Elder St., Suite 104, in Boise. Jamie Anderson and Lew Manglos ...

