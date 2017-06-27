Woodhouse Group adds five realtors

Lois Crane, Tali Elordi, Jina Nelson, Diana Anderson and Gary Hayes have joined Woodhouse Group as realtors.

Crane spent 20 years in education and was an academic advisor for student athletes at Boise State University. She began her career as a realtor in 2012.

Elordi has spent many years involved in the Caldwell Board of Realtors, including serving as president, and now as past president and state director.

Nelson and Anderson are sisters and work as a team. Nelson brings her experience working alongside a builder as a design creator. She

is experienced in spec home designs and assisting custom home clients with their design choices. Anderson’s foray into real estate was in new construction and two years later she earned her CCIM designation. She specializes in four-plexes, land and development, as well as new construction residential and investment property.

Hayes has 25 years of experience as a regional manager and 10 years as a multi-million dollar real estate producer.