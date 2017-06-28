Association of Idaho Cities honors former Chief Justice Jim Jones with Ken Harward award

The Association of Idaho Cities honored former Idaho Chief Justice and Attorney General Jim Jones with the Ken Harward Award at the 70th AIC annual conference in Boise June 21-23.

The Ken Harward Award was established by AIC to recognize exceptional contributions benefiting Idaho and its communities. Harward was city administrator and finance director for Nampa for 24 years, and his visionary planning was integral to the development of the Nampa Recreation Center, the Centennial-Ridgecrest golf complex, the Nampa Civic Center and the Idaho Center. Harward was also AIC’s longest serving executive director.

Jones served as an artillery officer in the U.S. Army in Vietnam in the late 1960s, earning the Bronze Star. While serving in Vietnam, Jim volunteered at an orphanage run by the Cao Dai Church in Tay Ninh Province. He later served as a legislative assistant to U.S. Senator Len Jordan from 1970 to 1973 and then opened a private law practice in Jerome.

In 1982, Jones was elected attorney general in Idaho and reelected in 1986. He then had a private law practice in Boise before being elected to the Idaho Supreme Court in 2004. He became chief justice in August 2015.