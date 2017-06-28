Chris Batt promoted at Idaho Independent Bank

Chris Batt has been promoted to vice president and branch manager of Idaho Independent Bank’s Nampa branch.

Batt will focus on all aspects of branch performance including profitability, growth, risk management, regulatory compliance, supervision, and community development programs in Nampa. He will continue to manage a loan portfolio consisting of consumer and commercial relationships.

Batt has has more than 12 years of banking experience. He joined IIB in June 2004 as an officer trainee. He was promoted to commercial loan officer in 2005, branch manager of IIB’s Caldwell branch in 2009, assistant vice president in 2015, and vice president in 2016. He has a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Idaho and an MBA from Boise State University. He is the treasurer and chairman-elect of the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce and president of the Caldwell Rotary Club.