Idaho improves manufacturing grade, but trails neighbors in several key measures

Idaho continues to improve the health of its manufacturing industries, but it still trails its neighbors in several key measures, according to a new report by Ball State University.

Ball State University’s Center for Business and Economic Research publishes an annual report about the manufacturing industry in each state. It grades states on measures including global reach, product diversity, productivity, and human capital. In the 2017 report, Idaho received its highest mark of the decade, a “B,” up from a “C” in 2013.

Ball State emphasizes wages and the share of manufacturing employment per capita in each state.

Idaho and Oregon were the only two northwestern states to receive an overall grade of a “B”. Utah and Washington both received a “C,” Montana and Wyoming both received a “D” and Nevada received an “F.”

But despite its high overall grade, Idaho trailed its neighbors in many metrics, including . Idaho was ranked last among its neighbors for logistics, and for the quality and availability of labor.

Idaho scored its lowest mark, an “F”, in sector diversification for being too reliant on two types of manufactured goods, electronics and food, and at increased risk of severe industry shrinkage if demand for those products drops.

Idaho has more than 1,600 manufacturing businesses that account for 11.4 percent of the state’s GDP and employ 9.2 percent of the state’s workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers.

Manufacturers in Idaho create $7.4 billion in goods, $4.2 billion of which is a food or a computer or electronic product, according to the association.