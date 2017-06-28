Jim Souza is chief medical officer for the St. Luke’s Health System

Dr. Jim Souza has been promoted to the reinstated position of chief medical officer for the St. Luke’s Health System.

Souza, who had been serving as St. Luke’s vice president of medical affairs, will report to St. Luke’s President and CEO Dr. David Pate. Along with staff and partner physicians, he will have the responsibility of leading the effort to establish an effective medical arm across the entire organization, with an eye to the emerging value-based environment and high reliability.

Souza is board-certified in Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine and serves as the health system executive sponsor for Telehealth. In addition to his administrative duties, he continues to practice pulmonary and critical care medicine in the outpatient clinic, inpatient ICU, and tele-ICU settings.

Souza earned an undergraduate degree in cell biology from the University of Montana, and a medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine. He served his residency in internal medicine at the University of Washington and the Boise VA Medical Center and did a pulmonary and critical care fellowship through the University of Washington and the Boise VA Medical Center.