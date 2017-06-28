Kody Kraus appointed chief financial officer at Kount

Kody Kraus has been appointed chief financial officer at Kount Inc.

Kraus has worked at Kount for more than 10 years, and was previously vice president of finance. In his new role as CFO, he will oversee Kount’s accounting and reporting processes and lead the company’s continued growth efforts.

Before joining Kount, Kraus served as senior manager in the Audit & Assurance group at KPMG, where he was responsible for overseeing audits of multinational publicly traded and privately held corporations. He has experience assisting companies with Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements and compliance with Sarbanes Oxley control implementation. A graduate of the University of Idaho, he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and maintains a Certified Public Accounting license.

Kount is a Boise-based business that helps other businesses reduce fraud.