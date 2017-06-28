Patricia Pyke appointed CEO at Girl Scouts of Silver Sage

Patricia Pyke has been named chief executive officer of Boise-based Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council and will assume her new role on June 26. Pyke succeeds Maureen O’Toole, who left the position in May.

Pyke was director of research development for the Division of Research and Economic Development at Boise State University where, during a 17-year career, she held several significant positions including a post as the first director of the university’s STEM Station, an initiative supported by a National Science Foundation grant to advance student, faculty and university success in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Pyke credits her own Girl Scout youth experiences with initiating lifelong interests in leadership, outdoor adventures, and community service.

Pyke earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Duke University and a master’s degree in journalism from University of California-Berkeley.

Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council is a girl-led youth organization that serves more than 4,400 girls throughout southern Idaho and in parts of Northern Nevada and Eastern Oregon.