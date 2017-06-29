Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Personal income grew faster in Idaho during the first quarter of 2017 than in any other state. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released a report for the first quarter of 2017 on June 27 that showed Idaho's personal income growth rate of 1.6 percent outpaced the national average, 1 percent. Texas, Louisiana, Michigan and Florida had the next-fastest rate, ...