Brian Smentkowski to take director’s job at University of Idaho CETL

Brian Smentkowski will become director of the new Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning at the University of Idaho July 31.

He is now director for the Center for the Advancement of Faculty Excellence at Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina. He’s also co-editor of “To Improve the Academy: A Journal of Educational Development” and he has 24 years of experience in higher education, 17 of them in academic leadership.

Smentkowski holds a doctorate and master’s degree in political science from the University of Kentucky.

The CETL offers a centralized location for faculty and instructors to explore new technology, build on existing skills and collaborate with other instructors.