Cathy Silak joins Hawley Troxell

Concordia Law School’s founding dean, Cathy Silak, has left her position as vice president for community engagement at the law school to rejoin the law firm Hawley Troxell in Boise.

Silak will become a member of the firm’s litigation practice group July 3.

Silak has had two previous tenures at Hawley Troxell, and also served as president and CEO of the Idaho Community Foundation. She was previously Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Special Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Idaho, and was an associate at Morrison & Foerster. She was a law clerk to U. S. District Judge William Schwarzer in San Francisco.

Silak received a B.A. in sociology and French literature from New York University; a masters of city planning degree from Harvard University; a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law; and an LL.M. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

She also served on both the Idaho Court of Appeals and as a justice on the Idaho Supreme Court.