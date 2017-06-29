Ketchum city council approves appointment of Scovell to KURA Commission

The Ketchum City Council has approved the appointment of Susan Scovell as commissioner to the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency. She was nominated to fill a vacancy on the commission by Mayor Nina Jonas and the appointment was approved to fill the seat formerly occupied by Jae Hill on June 19.

A professional architect and business owner, Scovell has also been involved in the city’s growth, planning and development for more than 15 years. From 1999 to 2015, she served on the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission and more than a decade ago helped design the Ketchum Cemetery buildings.

Scovell taught cross-country skiing at the Nordic Ski School in Sun Valley and is the former owner of a furniture store in Ketchum and involved in the operation of the Leadville Espresso House downtown.

KURA is governed by seven commissioner and focuses on affordable workforce housing, downtown revitalization and improving the environment for economic development and public/private partnerships.