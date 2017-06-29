Lacey Henning to manage HR for Thornton Oliver Keller

Lacey Henning has joined Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate as human resources manager. Henning will be responsible for the firm’s employee staffing, relations and development. She will manage the firm’s insurance package, employee benefits as well as implement all human resource policies. company’s overall vision and goals.

Henning has more than five years of human resource experience. Previously, she worked as a human resources generalist at a local law firm.

Henningholds a BBA in human resource management from Boise State University and will complete her MBA from Boise State University in 2018.