Home / News / Construction / Saint Alphonsus proposes small hospital next to Whole Foods (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 29, 2017 0

Saint Alphonsus Health System proposes building a two-story, 18,215-square-foot  hospital on the Myrtle Street vacant lot next to Whole Foods in downtown Boise, according to a June 27 submission to Boise Planning & Development Services. The application for a conditional-use permit describes a small hospital with eight exam rooms, eight inpatient beds and an imaging department ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

