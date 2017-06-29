Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Saint Alphonsus Health System proposes building a two-story, 18,215-square-foot hospital on the Myrtle Street vacant lot next to Whole Foods in downtown Boise, according to a June 27 submission to Boise Planning & Development Services. The application for a conditional-use permit describes a small hospital with eight exam rooms, eight inpatient beds and an imaging department ...