At an Urban Land Institute resilience panel event in Portland, Ore. in May, architect Ben Kaiser told attendees that, at long last, a school had stepped up to serve as a test case for his patented seismic safety system, CoreFirst.“The idea that a desk will protect you is ludicrous,” he said, knocking the American Red ...