Anthony Vitulli joins KeyBank’s Idaho market

Anthony Vitulli has been named commercial analyst for KeyBank’s Idaho market. He will assist KeyBank’s commercial sales team with financial analysis, risk mitigation, and sales and pre-credit support.

Vitulli recently moved from Washington to Idaho upon acceptance of his new position with KeyBank. He has held various roles of increasing responsibility within the financial services industry since 2012. Vitulli began his career at Washington Federal as a relationship manager, where he worked with a full spectrum of industries, including manufacturing, wholesale, retail, professional services, construction and technology.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a double concentration in finance and management information systems from Western Washington University.