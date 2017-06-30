Gavin Gamboa Joins Perpetua Group as client associate

Gavin Gamboa recently joined Perpetua Group, a firm of investment professionals in Boise.

As a client associate, Gamboa assists advisors, handles behind-the-scenes details, and serves as a client liaison. He is studying to earn his designation as a Certified Financial Planner.

Gamboa earned a degree in business administration and management from the College of Idaho. He moved on to customer service at Bodybuilding.com before becoming a buyer for the organization.

Perpetua Group is a newly formed practice created by the merger of Daly & Vachek Investment Consulting Group of Wells Fargo Advisors and McReynolds Consulting Group of Wells Fargo Advisors. Perpetua Group is separate from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.