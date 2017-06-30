Idaho financial wizards are recognized for their excellence in finance

Some of us get sweaty palms just thinking about numbers; then, there are those who revel in them. The 16 Excellence in Finance honorees for 2017 are definitely in the latter category as they represent “the best of the best” in the financial arenas of banking, corporate, investment and professional.
“We are proud to once again recognize financial professionals whose fiscal accomplishments set a high bar for their companies and Idaho’s business economy,” said Cindy Suffa, associate publisher for Idaho Business Review.
A selection committee reviewed and rated applicants in the areas of leadership, mentorship, achievements, community leadership and community service. Those scoring highest are this year’s honorees, representing Idaho from Twin Falls to Chubbuck, Idaho Falls to Boise.
A power lunch awards event featuring a keynote speaker will be held 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at The Grove Hotel. To purchase tickets, go to: idahobusinessreview.com/events/excellence-in-finance/
2017 Excellence in Finance honorees
Julie Barnes, vice president private banking, Idaho Trust Bank, Boise
Betsy Beauvais, director of lending, Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation, Boise
Jack W. Carpenter III, chief financial officer, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Boise
Sandra R. Dalton, senior vice president wealth management, UBS, Boise
Jo Ellen Dinucci, associate vice president of Finance and Administration, Boise State University, Boise
Brian G. Doster, certified public accountant, principal, Little-Morris LLP, Boise
Travis Gerhard, president and CEO, tmg financial group, Boise
Paul Reed Hales, general agent, CEO, MassMutual Idaho, Meridian
Chris L. Hayward, vice president and commercial relationship manager V, Zions Bank, Idaho Falls
Danae Klimes, vice president, relationship manager, Zions Bank, Twin Falls
Garrett A. McBrayer, assistant professor of Finance, Boise State University, Boise
Connie Miller, president, CEO, Icon Credit Union, Boise
Jim Reames, senior vice president, branch administrator, D.L. Evans Bank, Boise
Jed Reese, president and CEO, STRIVE Wealth & Protection Planning, Boise
Alice Mondragon Whitney, assistant vice president, consumer loan officer, Zions Bank, Boise
Brenda Worrell, chief operating officer, Idaho Central Credit Union, Chubbuck