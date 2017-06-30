Idaho financial wizards are recognized for their excellence in finance

Some of us get sweaty palms just thinking about numbers; then, there are those who revel in them. The 16 Excellence in Finance honorees for 2017 are definitely in the latter category as they represent “the best of the best” in the financial arenas of banking, corporate, investment and professional.

“We are proud to once again recognize financial professionals whose fiscal accomplishments set a high bar for their companies and Idaho’s business economy,” said Cindy Suffa, associate publisher for Idaho Business Review.

A selection committee reviewed and rated applicants in the areas of leadership, mentorship, achievements, community leadership and community service. Those scoring highest are this year’s honorees, representing Idaho from Twin Falls to Chubbuck, Idaho Falls to Boise.

A power lunch awards event featuring a keynote speaker will be held 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at The Grove Hotel. To purchase tickets, go to: idahobusinessreview.com/events/excellence-in-finance/

2017 Excellence in Finance honorees Julie Barnes, vice president private banking, Idaho Trust Bank, Boise Betsy Beauvais, director of lending, Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation, Boise Jack W. Carpenter III, chief financial officer, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Boise Sandra R. Dalton, senior vice president wealth management, UBS, Boise Jo Ellen Dinucci, associate vice president of Finance and Administration, Boise State University, Boise Brian G. Doster, certified public accountant, principal, Little-Morris LLP, Boise Travis Gerhard, president and CEO, tmg financial group, Boise Paul Reed Hales, general agent, CEO, MassMutual Idaho, Meridian Chris L. Hayward, vice president and commercial relationship manager V, Zions Bank, Idaho Falls Danae Klimes, vice president, relationship manager, Zions Bank, Twin Falls Garrett A. McBrayer, assistant professor of Finance, Boise State University, Boise Connie Miller, president, CEO, Icon Credit Union, Boise Jim Reames, senior vice president, branch administrator, D.L. Evans Bank, Boise Jed Reese, president and CEO, STRIVE Wealth & Protection Planning, Boise Alice Mondragon Whitney, assistant vice president, consumer loan officer, Zions Bank, Boise Brenda Worrell, chief operating officer, Idaho Central Credit Union, Chubbuck