Home / News / Business News / Idaho financial wizards are recognized for their excellence in finance

Idaho financial wizards are recognized for their excellence in finance

By: Jeanne Huff June 30, 2017 0

Kevin Learned, director and founder of Venture College at Boise State University, was the featured keynote speaker for the 2016 Excellence in Finance power lunch and awards event. Learned spoke on: "Young Start-Ups Winning Jobs, Boosting Economy." File photo.

Some of us get sweaty palms just thinking about numbers; then, there are those who revel in them. The 16 Excellence in Finance honorees for 2017 are definitely in the latter category as they represent “the best of the best” in the financial arenas of banking, corporate, investment and professional.

“We are proud to once again recognize financial professionals whose fiscal accomplishments set a high bar for their companies and Idaho’s business economy,” said Cindy Suffa, associate publisher for Idaho Business Review.

A selection committee reviewed and rated applicants in the areas of leadership, mentorship, achievements, community leadership and community service. Those scoring highest are this year’s honorees, representing Idaho from Twin Falls to Chubbuck, Idaho Falls to Boise.

A power lunch awards event featuring a keynote speaker will be held 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at The Grove Hotel. To purchase tickets, go to: idahobusinessreview.com/events/excellence-in-finance/

2017 Excellence in Finance honorees

Julie Barnes, vice president private banking, Idaho Trust Bank, Boise

Betsy Beauvais, director of lending, Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation, Boise

Jack W. Carpenter III, chief financial officer, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Boise

Sandra R. Dalton, senior vice president wealth management, UBS, Boise

Jo Ellen Dinucci, associate vice president of Finance and Administration, Boise State University, Boise

Brian G. Doster, certified public accountant, principal, Little-Morris LLP, Boise

Travis Gerhard, president and CEO, tmg financial group, Boise

Paul Reed Hales, general agent, CEO, MassMutual Idaho, Meridian

Chris L. Hayward, vice president and commercial relationship manager V, Zions Bank, Idaho Falls

Danae Klimes, vice president, relationship manager, Zions Bank, Twin Falls

Garrett A. McBrayer, assistant professor of Finance, Boise State University, Boise

Connie Miller, president, CEO, Icon Credit Union, Boise

Jim Reames, senior vice president, branch administrator, D.L. Evans Bank, Boise

Jed Reese, president and CEO, STRIVE Wealth & Protection Planning, Boise

Alice Mondragon Whitney, assistant vice president, consumer loan officer, Zions Bank, Boise

Brenda Worrell, chief operating officer, Idaho Central Credit Union, Chubbuck

 

About Jeanne Huff

Jeanne Huff is the special sections editor at IBR, editor of Women of the Year, Accomplished Under 40, CEOs of Influence, Money Makers, Leaders in Law, Corporate Guide to Event Planning as well as editor of custom publications including Welcome to Boise, Dining Decisions, Idaho Heartland Living and Travelog.

