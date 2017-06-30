Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Roadwork, tree work comes first for massive St. Luke’s expansion (access required)

Roadwork, tree work comes first for massive St. Luke’s expansion (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 30, 2017 0

Few, if any, construction projects start on such a grand scale on Day One: moving an upright, 100-foot-tall Sequoia tree off the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center campus and down the street a couple blocks in the darkest hours of June 25. St. Luke’s Health System in the coming weeks plans to start the road and ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo