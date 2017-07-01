Gregg Russell hired as assistant superintendent at Nampa School District

Gregg Russell will join the Nampa School District as assistant superintendent for teaching and learning July 1.

Russell is now an assistant professor in the Northwest Nazarene University Doceō Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning. He has designed and implemented professional development for teachers and administrators around personalized learning and project management, and has overseen Nampa Personalized Learning. He co-created the HACK Model of Innovative Instruction and has published articles on technology implementation.

He previously spent 12 years working for the Nampa School District as a teacher and administrator, most recently as principal of Ronald Reagan Elementary School. He holds a B.S. in elementary education from Boise State University, an M.Ed. in educational leadership from the University of Idaho and an Ed.S. in educational leadership-superintendent from NNU.