CSHQA has a new architect-in-training

Laura Davidson has joined CSHQA as an architect-in-training in the firm’s Boise office. She will provide general architectural support on a variety of commercial and retail projects.

Davidson was an architecture intern in Brooklyn, NY where she focused on the production of construction details for high-performance assemblies. In 2016, she received her BArch with a minor in Natural Resources from Cornell University’s College of Architecture, Art, and Planning. She is a PHIUS Certified Passive House Consultant, and is pursuing an architecture license.

CSHQA is a full-service design firm with offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Idaho.