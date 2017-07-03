Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / CSHQA has a new architect-in-training

CSHQA has a new architect-in-training

By: IBR Staff July 3, 2017 0

laura-davidsonLaura Davidson has joined CSHQA as an architect-in-training in the firm’s Boise office. She will provide general architectural support on a variety of commercial and retail projects.

Davidson was an architecture intern in Brooklyn, NY where she focused on the production of construction details for high-performance assemblies. In 2016, she received her BArch with a minor in Natural Resources from Cornell University’s College of Architecture, Art, and Planning. She is a PHIUS Certified Passive House Consultant, and is pursuing an architecture license.

CSHQA is a full-service design firm with offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Idaho.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo