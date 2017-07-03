Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu July 3, 2017 0

A CVS Pharmacy developer proposes demolishing the strip center across from Boise State University with Tree City Juice and Smoothie Café, Subway, Nutrishop and Textbook Exchange. T.M. Crowley & Associates of Indianapolis wants to build a one-story, 13,111-square-foot CVS Pharmacy at 1265 S. Capitol Boulevard at Ann Morrison Park Drive/University Boulevard. The plan also calls for demolishing ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment.

