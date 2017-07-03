Quantcast
Forest fires and winter weather are raising Idaho's homeowners insurance rates

By: Benton Alexander Smith July 3, 2017 0

Homeowners insurance rates have risen about 15 percent in Idaho since 2012 due to forest fires and winter storms, according to a new report by the personal finance website ValuePenguin. In a report on Idaho, ValuePenguin research analyst Craig Casazza found that homeowners insurance rates in Idaho rose an average of 14.7 percent between 2012 and 2017 ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

