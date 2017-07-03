Idaho Humanities Council director to retire

Idaho Humanities Council Executive Director Rick Ardinger will retire after 26 years.

Ardinger joined the IHC staff in 1991, and became executive director in 1996. During his tenure, the IHC broadened its outreach by awarding grants for humanities projects and programs and sponsoring a number of initiatives to bring attention to the importance of lifelong learning in the humanities.

Over the years, Ardinger also has served on the national board of the Federation of State Humanities Council, chairing the federation’s legislative committee for five years.

The IHC is one of 56 humanities councils in the states and territories supported by annual grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The IHC receives no funding from the state of Idaho. IHC’s board is taking applications for the executive director’s job. The deadline for applications is August 15.