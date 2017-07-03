Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Washington manufacturer opens manufacturing facility in Hayden (access required)

Washington manufacturer opens manufacturing facility in Hayden (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith July 3, 2017 0

Two economic development organizations in northern Idaho used an available manufacturing space and a state tax credit to attract a Washington company to Hayden. Jon Smalley, CEO of SmaK Plastics, said he became interested in the area after the Panhandle Area Council approached him about an open facility with manufacturing equipment already installed. "A lot of things happened that ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo