The police chief in Alaska’s capital city is leaving after four years to lead the police force in Idaho Falls.

Johnson’s last day in Juneau is July 28. Juneau City Manager Rorie Watt praised Johnson. He told city officials in Idaho Falls that if he could have offered Johnson a raise to persuade him to stay in Juneau, he would have.

Johnson served in the Salt Lake City Police Department for about 20 years before moving to Juneau.