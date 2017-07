Walter Bithell, principal of Bithell Law PLLC, has joined trial attorneys John Zarian, Deborah Ferguson and David Lombardi to create the Idaho Mediation Group. IMG will serve attorneys looking to keep their clients out of court for civil disputes, including business and commercial issues, tort claims, product liability, intellectual property and patents, construction, land use and real estate.

