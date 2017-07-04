James A. Marsh elected senior associate stockholder at CSHQA

James A. Marsh was elected a senior associate stockholder at the CSHQA directors’ meeting in May. He was elected associate stockholder in 2012 and has been with the firm since 1997.

Marsh has 20 years of experience and is a licensed architect in Idaho. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects and the Boise Design Review Committee. He received a BS in Architecture/Urban Design/Building Energy Performance from the University of Idaho in 1997, completing the Pre-Architecture Program at Boise State University in 1993.