Mike Sumpter named executive director of Boise State’s Venture College

By: IBR Staff July 4, 2017 0

mike-sumpterMike Sumpter has been named the new executive director of Boise State University’s Venture College.

Sumpter was most recently the leader of strategic capital development at Boise State. He has a BS in business from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, Calif., a master’s degree in counseling and guidance from California State University-San Bernardino, a master’s degree in management from Lesley University, and a PhD in education policy from the University of Nebraska. He has served in various roles at Boise State since 2006, and before that was athletic director at the University of Nebraska.

 

 

 

