Adam Cuneo joins Boise State in Meridian

Adam Cuneo has joined Boise State University’s Center for Professional Development team as the business partnership manager. He will be working at the Center’s Meridian campus. He has extensive experience as an account manager and business developer. Most recently, he served as the business development manager for Fanatics Media Inc., a digital and influencer-engagement agency.

Cueno completed his MBA at George Fox University in 2011 and later served as a member of their advisory board. As the partnership manager, he will help businesses and organizations design and implement courses and programs focusing on leadership development, project management, and business acumen.

Boise State’s Center for Professional Development provides non-credit experiential learning courses for community members.