Does being a lawyer make you unhappy? You can turn things around (access required)

By: Sybil Dunlop July 5, 2017 0

This month, I've been puzzling over the question of how to practice law with joy . I recently gave a presentation on this topic. I started with a confession—I have no idea how any one lawyer can become happier. I’m grateful when I can figure out what makes me happy. And while I enjoy reading subject-matter ...

About Sybil Dunlop

