State Board of Education appoints College of Eastern Idaho trustees

The Idaho State Board of Education has appointed five trustees to govern the College of Eastern Idaho Community College District. The district is divided into five Trustee zones, with one member appointed for each zone.

More than 50 candidates applied, according to the State Board. The board appointed Stephanie Mickelsen to Zone 1, Calvin Ozaki to Zone 2, Park Price to Zone 3, Craig Miller to Zone 4, and Carrie Scheid to Zone 5.

Beginning in November 2018, CEI trustees will be selected by voters, the board said.

Bonneville County voters approved a measure in May that will turn the Eastern Idaho Technical College into a community college that will offer associate degrees, credits transferable to other universities and dual-enrollment classes for high school students.